The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Sam Ryder is currently in third place with a score of -7.

Looking to wager on Sam Ryder at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Ryder has scored better than par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ryder has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Ryder finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Ryder has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -6 279 0 15 2 3 $2.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Ryder finished 24th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Ryder finished 24th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 104 yards longer than the average course Ryder has played in the past year (7,266 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Ryder was better than only 12% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Ryder shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Ryder recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Ryder's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last competition, Ryder had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ryder ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Ryder fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

