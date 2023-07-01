2023 SMU Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title
In terms of winning the AAC title in 2023, the SMU Mustangs are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +300 odds that rank them second. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other important numbers.
SMU American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
SMU 2023 Schedule
SMU will have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last year (61). The Mustangs have games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including teams that tallied nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Louisiana Tech
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Oklahoma
|September 9
|2
|-
|Prairie View A&M
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ TCU
|September 23
|4
|-
|Charlotte
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ East Carolina
|October 12
|7
|-
|@ Temple
|October 20
|8
|-
|Tulsa
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Rice
|November 4
|10
|-
|North Texas
|November 10
|11
|-
|@ Memphis
|November 18
|12
|-
|Navy
|November 25
|13
|-
