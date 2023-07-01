The 2023 season win total set for the SMU Mustangs, eight, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

SMU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
8 -165 +135 62.3%

Mustangs' 2022 Performance

  • SMU sported the 14th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (472.8 yards per game), but it ranked 20th-worst defensively (431.4 yards allowed per game).
  • On offense, SMU was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by totaling 316.7 passing yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (227.8 passing yards allowed per game).
  • SMU went 4-2 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.
  • The Mustangs lost every time as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.

SMU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Tanner Mordecai QB 3,524 YDS (65.0%) / 33 TD / 10 INT
100 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.7 RUSH YPG
Rashee Rice WR 96 REC / 1,355 YDS / 10 TD / 104.2 YPG
Tyler Lavine RB 642 YDS / 10 TD / 49.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC
Jordan Kerley WR 37 REC / 588 YDS / 6 TD / 45.2 YPG
Nick Roberts DB 50 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Nelson Paul DL 39 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Jimmy Phillips Jr. LB 67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Shanon Reid LB 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Mustangs' Strength of Schedule

  • Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (61), the Mustangs have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football.
  • Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25), SMU has the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football.
  • SMU's schedule features five games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up less than four wins).

SMU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Louisiana Tech September 2 - -
2 @ Oklahoma September 9 - -
3 Prairie View A&M September 16 - -
4 @ TCU September 23 - -
5 Charlotte September 30 - -
7 @ East Carolina October 12 - -
8 @ Temple October 20 - -
9 Tulsa October 28 - -
10 @ Rice November 4 - -
11 North Texas November 10 - -
12 @ Memphis November 18 - -
13 Navy November 25 - -

