SMU 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the SMU Mustangs, eight, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
SMU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-165
|+135
|62.3%
Mustangs' 2022 Performance
- SMU sported the 14th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (472.8 yards per game), but it ranked 20th-worst defensively (431.4 yards allowed per game).
- On offense, SMU was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by totaling 316.7 passing yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (227.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- SMU went 4-2 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.
- The Mustangs lost every time as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.
SMU's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tanner Mordecai
|QB
|3,524 YDS (65.0%) / 33 TD / 10 INT
100 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.7 RUSH YPG
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|96 REC / 1,355 YDS / 10 TD / 104.2 YPG
|Tyler Lavine
|RB
|642 YDS / 10 TD / 49.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC
|Jordan Kerley
|WR
|37 REC / 588 YDS / 6 TD / 45.2 YPG
|Nick Roberts
|DB
|50 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Nelson Paul
|DL
|39 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Jimmy Phillips Jr.
|LB
|67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Shanon Reid
|LB
|43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
Mustangs' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (61), the Mustangs have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football.
- Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25), SMU has the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- SMU's schedule features five games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up less than four wins).
SMU 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Louisiana Tech
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Oklahoma
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Prairie View A&M
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ TCU
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Charlotte
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ East Carolina
|October 12
|-
|-
|8
|@ Temple
|October 20
|-
|-
|9
|Tulsa
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Rice
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|North Texas
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|@ Memphis
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Navy
|November 25
|-
|-
