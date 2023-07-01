The Texas A&M Aggies are +1400 to take home the SEC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Additionally they have +4000 odds to claim the national championship. Below, we dive into the odds and analyze the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Texas A&M's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas A&M Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140)

+1400 (Bet $10 to win $140) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Texas A&M's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, using its opponents' combined win total last season, Texas A&M will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule this year. The Aggies will match up with seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad that picked up fewer than four wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result New Mexico September 2 1 - @ Miami (FL) September 9 2 - UL Monroe September 16 3 - Auburn September 23 4 - @ Arkansas September 30 5 - Alabama October 7 6 - @ Tennessee October 14 7 - South Carolina October 28 9 - @ Ole Miss November 4 10 - Mississippi State November 11 11 - Abilene Christian November 18 12 - @ LSU November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.