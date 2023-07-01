Tony Pollard's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Tony Pollard Injury Status

Pollard is currently not on the injured list.

Tony Pollard 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 193 CAR, 1,007 YDS (5.2 YPC), 9 TD 55 TAR, 39 REC, 371 YDS, 3 TD

Tony Pollard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 209.80 28 8 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 203.88 38 8 2023 ADP - 17 7

Tony Pollard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 8 0 2 14 0 Week 2 Bengals 9 43 1 4 55 0 Week 3 @Giants 13 105 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 8 6 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Rams 8 86 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 11 44 0 2 8 0 Week 7 Lions 12 83 0 2 26 0 Week 8 Bears 14 131 3 1 16 0 Week 10 @Packers 22 115 1 3 13 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15 80 0 6 109 2 Week 12 Giants 18 60 0 2 1 0 Week 13 Colts 12 91 2 2 15 0 Week 14 Texans 10 42 1 4 20 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 19 75 0 4 31 0 Week 16 Eagles 9 19 0 6 61 0 Week 18 @Commanders 7 19 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 15 77 0 3 12 0 Divisional @49ers 6 22 0 2 11 0

