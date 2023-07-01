A strong season is unlikely for the UTEP Miners in 2023, given their win total over/under of 5.5.

UTEP Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -120 -105 54.5%

Miners' 2022 Performance

UTEP ranked 74th in total offense (377.6 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (351.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

UTEP ranked 93rd in pass offense (210.4 passing yards per game) and 49th in pass defense (215.5 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season UTEP won only one game on the road and had a 4-2 record at home.

The Miners posted three wins as favorites (in five games), and they were victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as underdogs.

UTEP's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tyrin Smith WR 72 REC / 947 YDS / 7 TD / 78.9 YPG Gavin Hardison QB 1,976 YDS (52.5%) / 11 TD / 8 INT

76 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG Reynaldo Flores RB 276 YDS / 5 TD / 23.0 YPG / 7.3 YPC

49 REC / 539 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 44.9 REC YPG Ronald Awatt RB 734 YDS / 2 TD / 61.2 YPG / 4.5 YPC Cal Wallerstedt LB 61 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Jadrian Taylor DL 32 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK Tyrice Knight LB 60 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Kobe Hylton DB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Miners' Strength of Schedule

The Miners are facing the third-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last season).

UTEP will face the 15th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year (22).

UTEP has four games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including zero teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

UTEP 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Jacksonville State August 26 - - 1 Incarnate Word September 2 - - 2 @ Northwestern September 9 - - 3 @ Arizona September 16 - - 4 UNLV September 23 - - 5 Louisiana Tech September 29 - - 7 @ Florida International October 11 - - 8 New Mexico State October 18 - - 9 @ Sam Houston October 25 - - 10 Western Kentucky November 4 - - 12 @ Middle Tennessee November 18 - - 13 Liberty November 25 - -

