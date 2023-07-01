Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (hitting .311 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.9%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.258
|.645
|SLG
|.381
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|11/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.