Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 97 home runs.

Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 384 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Shawn Dubin gets the nod for the Astros and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo

