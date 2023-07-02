Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .288 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has driven home a run in 32 games this year (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 31 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .279 AVG .296 .333 OBP .345 .559 SLG .430 20 XBH 12 9 HR 3 30 RBI 26 29/10 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings