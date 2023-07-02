Mauricio Dubon -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.4% of his games this year, Dubon has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 54.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 35
.270 AVG .294
.284 OBP .327
.351 SLG .448
7 XBH 15
1 HR 3
5 RBI 13
13/3 K/BB 20/6
1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
