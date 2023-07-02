Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
|Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Rangers
|Astros vs Rangers Odds
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Dubon has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 54.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.294
|.284
|OBP
|.327
|.351
|SLG
|.448
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|13
|13/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.