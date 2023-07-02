Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (50-33) and the Houston Astros (45-38) matching up at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on July 2.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (5-5) for the Rangers and Shawn Dubin for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 51 times and won 32, or 62.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 24-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 491 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule