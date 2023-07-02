Andrew Heaney will start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .459.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (491 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi James Paxton 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams

