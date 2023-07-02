The Texas Rangers (50-33) and Houston Astros (45-38) meet on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (5-5) against the Astros and Shawn Dubin.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (5-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Heaney has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 384 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 97 home runs, 13th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-16 in five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Dubin

Dubin will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 27-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .375 against him this season. He has a 10.80 ERA and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.