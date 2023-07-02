Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .307 with eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 25 of 40 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (20.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (7.5%).
- In 37.5% of his games this year (15 of 40), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.310
|AVG
|.304
|.429
|OBP
|.400
|.379
|SLG
|.411
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|7
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Dubin makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
