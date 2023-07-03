The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 83 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.9% of them.

He has homered in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (19.3%).

In 42 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .291 AVG .226 .358 OBP .293 .600 SLG .400 23 XBH 15 14 HR 6 41 RBI 26 42/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

