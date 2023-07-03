Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 98 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 248 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 389 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.56.

Astros pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Javier has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo

