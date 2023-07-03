On Monday, July 3, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (50-34) host Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (46-38) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 29-19 record (winning 60.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +145 - 2nd

