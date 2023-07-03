Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been set for the game.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.5 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 52 total times this season. They've gone 32-20 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has a 32-20 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 83 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-34-6).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-17 23-17 22-11 28-22 35-24 15-9

