Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (50-34) will host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (46-38) at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 3, with a start time of 2:05 PM ET.

The Astros are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-125). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' matchup against the Astros but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 29-19 (60.4%).

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 8-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

