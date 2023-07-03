Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .268.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.0%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 17 of 45 games so far this year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.306
|AVG
|.242
|.323
|OBP
|.250
|.645
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|11/1
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
