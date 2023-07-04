The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in MLB action with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (401 total).

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston's 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.252).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bielak has one quality start under his belt this year.

Bielak enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.