How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th in MLB action with 102 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (401 total).
- The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Houston's 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.252).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Bielak has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Bielak enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
