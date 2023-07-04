Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (47-38) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, July 4, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rockies have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 30, or 55.6%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 12-5 (70.6%).

Houston has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Astros were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 11-24 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker - 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

