The Houston Astros (47-38) and Colorado Rockies (33-53) will look for batters to prolong hit streaks when they square off Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. Kyle Tucker is riding a 10-game streak for the Astros, and Ezequiel Tovar has hit in 15 consecutive games for the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros' Bielak (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 17, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, a 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.585 in nine games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bielak has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.88 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.

Freeland has registered seven quality starts this year.

Freeland will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 30-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.

