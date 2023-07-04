Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
|Astros vs Rockies Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .225.
- Meyers has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.173
|AVG
|.275
|.277
|OBP
|.348
|.327
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|33/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 55th in WHIP (1.417), and 64th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.