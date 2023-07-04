Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Jung (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .272.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (35.4%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (47.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.280
|AVG
|.265
|.354
|OBP
|.293
|.497
|SLG
|.476
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|22
|53/16
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bernardino starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- In 23 games this season, he has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .228 against him.
