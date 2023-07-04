Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 89 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .487. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Tucker is batting .526 with three homers during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (55 of 83), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this season (41.0%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.313
|.358
|OBP
|.380
|.458
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|18/19
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
