The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .306 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of them.

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (45.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .303 AVG .308 .341 OBP .363 .516 SLG .474 12 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 18 27/6 K/BB 27/12 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings