The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 117 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .274 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 505 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.187 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin

