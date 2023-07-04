Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Sox on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Dunning has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|8.2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .256/.326/.505 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.350/.460 on the season.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
