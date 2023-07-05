Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 85 hits, batting .258 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 38 games this season (44.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year (43 of 85), with two or more runs 15 times (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.294
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.612
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|15
|15
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|26
|43/16
|K/BB
|51/17
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.