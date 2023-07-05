Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (48-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (3-3) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 31 (56.4%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 11 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 9-2 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 69.2% chance to win.

Houston has scored 405 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule