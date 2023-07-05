The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Jurickson Profar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Astros are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+180). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 9 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 55 total times this season. They've finished 31-24 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Houston has a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Houston has played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-43-1).

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 25-19 17-13 29-25 31-29 15-9

