Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others in the Houston Astros-Colorado Rockies matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.368/.482 on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 80 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .242/.341/.397 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .261/.345/.472 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .242/.326/.380 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.