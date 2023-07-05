Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rockies on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others in the Houston Astros-Colorado Rockies matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.368/.482 on the year.
- Tucker hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 80 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .242/.341/.397 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .261/.345/.472 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .242/.326/.380 on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
