Bligh Madris is available when the Houston Astros take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 29, when he went 0-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last year (15 of 39), with at least two hits in three of those contests (7.7%).

Appearing in 39 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.

In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

