Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against Chase Anderson and the Colorado RockiesJuly 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 29, when he went 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .253.
- Pena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer during his last games.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 68% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has an RBI in 21 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (31 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.226
|AVG
|.280
|.307
|OBP
|.310
|.370
|SLG
|.440
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
