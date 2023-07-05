Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against Chase Anderson and the Colorado RockiesJuly 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 29, when he went 2-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .253.

Pena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer during his last games.

Pena has picked up a hit in 68% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has an RBI in 21 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.3% of his games this season (31 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .226 AVG .280 .307 OBP .310 .370 SLG .440 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings