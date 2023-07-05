Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .264.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (28.1%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with two or more runs six times (18.8%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .208 AVG .309 .358 OBP .382 .377 SLG .559 5 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings