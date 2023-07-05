A pair of the league's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.1) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) host the Dallas Wings (8-8) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-10.9)

Las Vegas (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has seven wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

Dallas has played 15 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

At 84.3 points scored per game and 83.1 points allowed, the Wings are fourth in the league on offense and seventh defensively.

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.6 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.1).

The Wings are eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.1).

The Wings are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.1%).

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.3% from downtown, the Wings are sixth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Dallas attempts 32.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 67.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.1% of Dallas' buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.