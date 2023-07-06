Alex Bregman -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while batting .241.
  • Bregman has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this year (62.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.250 AVG .233
.349 OBP .337
.394 SLG .395
10 XBH 15
6 HR 6
24 RBI 30
24/23 K/BB 24/27
4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
