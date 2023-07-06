Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (49-38) and the Seattle Mariners (42-43) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (7-6) will answer the bell for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 5-1.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (411 total).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-11
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
