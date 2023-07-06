Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .293/.366/.479 so far this season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .241/.343/.395 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .251/.312/.418 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

France Stats

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .267/.334/.401 slash line on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

