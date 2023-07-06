The Houston Astros (49-38) will look for Kyle Tucker to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Seattle Mariners (42-43), on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (7-7) for the Mariners and Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.49, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Valdez has registered 12 quality starts this year.

Valdez will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (7-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.21 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 16 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Kirby has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.