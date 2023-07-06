The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 66 of 87 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 29 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this season (42.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .278 AVG .276 .341 OBP .342 .433 SLG .459 20 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 33/18 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings