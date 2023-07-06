Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (51-36) and the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 33, or 60%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 24-14 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (513) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule