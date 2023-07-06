In the series rubber match on Thursday, July 6, Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (51-36) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (44-43), who will counter with Kutter Crawford. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The game's total has been set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 55 times and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 24-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 24 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 16 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 4-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+105) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (-105) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

