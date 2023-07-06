The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks while batting .267.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).
  • In nine games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 19 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 27
.304 AVG .240
.329 OBP .248
.696 SLG .385
11 XBH 10
8 HR 2
14 RBI 7
13/2 K/BB 21/2
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
