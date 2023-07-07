The Houston Astros (49-39) will look to Kyle Tucker, on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.14 ERA).

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Brown has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.14 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.

Castillo is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Castillo will try to build on an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.076 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.

Luis Castillo vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 747 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 412 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and are 10th in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Castillo has thrown seven innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

