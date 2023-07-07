Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
- Pena has had a hit in 52 of 77 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (22 of 77), with two or more RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 77 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.229
|AVG
|.280
|.306
|OBP
|.310
|.386
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (5-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
