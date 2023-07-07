Mauricio Dubon -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (52 of 69), with at least two hits 22 times (31.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (26.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.3%).

In 55.1% of his games this year (38 of 69), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .274 AVG .298 .287 OBP .333 .363 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 14 14/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

