Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (51-37) and Washington Nationals (34-53) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (0-1) for the Rangers and Trevor Williams (5-4) for the Nationals.

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 33 (58.9%) of those contests.

Texas is 12-2 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 519 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Rangers Schedule