Tyler Glasnow starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 134 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks third in MLB, slugging .455.

The Rays are fifth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (494 total runs).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 166 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.500) this season.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .274 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 487.

The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Braves rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Glasnow is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Glasnow will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - -

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - -

